Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Advance Fee Fraud Section, Abuja Headquarters in collaboration with men from the Benin Zonal Office in an operation on Friday arrested 22 suspected internet fraudsters during an early morning raid in Sapele, Delta State.

Working on intelligence reports, the suspects, who were between the ages of 18 and 30, were smoked out from their hideout in an early morning operation.

A day earlier, the operatives from Abuja had arrested two suspected internet fraudster in Ughelli, Delta State.

Items recovered from the suspects include lap top computers, iPhones, phones, ATM cards and three exotic vehicles. The cars are Benz C350, Benz ML 350 and Chrysler 300.

The raid on the internet fraudsters is one in the series by operatives of the Commission in line with the directive of the acting Executive Chairman of the Commission, Ibrahim Magu to rid the entire country of internet fraud and cyber crime.

The suspects have made useful statements and will be charged to court as soon investigations are completed.

