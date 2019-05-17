Electric scooters could be poised to hit Germany’s roads as new rules governing their use are put to vote on Friday, ushering in their official approval.

The Bundesrat – the council of Germany’s 16 states and Germany’s upper house of parliament – is to vote on government proposals that could see the electric-powered two-wheelers cruising from the summer, under certain conditions.

Germany’s Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer wants to allow the use of slower scooters that can reach speeds of 12 kilometres per hour (km/h) for everyone over 12 years of age.

Faster scooters are to be restricted to those aged 14 and above.

An earlier suggestion to allow slower scooters on pavements has been dropped.

The proposals are subject to approval by the Bundesrat and could be sent back to the government to be reworked.

Doctors and environmental activists have raised doubts about the mode of transport, however.

Under the proposals, e-scooters capable of a maximum speeds of 20 km/h are to be approved.

As is the case for cyclists in Germany, there would be no obligation to wear a helmet.

