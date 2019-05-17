The 2019 BET Awards nominations have been announced and three Nigerian music stars made the list.
The Killin Dem crooner, Burna Boy, and Mr Eazi were nominated in the international act category.
They were nominated alongside AKA (South Africa); Aya Nakamura (France); Dave (U.K.); Dosseh (France) and Giggs (U.K).
In the Best New International Act category is Nigeria’s fast-rising star, Teniola Apata popularly known as Teni Makanaki.
Nominated in the same category with Teni is Sho Madjodzi from South Africa, Headie One and Octavian from the UK and France’s Jokair and Nesly.
The 2019 BET awards will take place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on June 23.
The awards celebrate the brightest stars across music, television, film, sports, and philanthropy.
The International Act category has honoured previous African winners who have done Africa proud and become recognisable worldwide for their talent from Nigeria’s 2face and D’banj in 2011 and Wizkid in 2017, Ghana’s Sarkodie and Stonebwoy in 2012 and 2015 respectively and South Africa’s Black Coffee in 2016.
Last year in 2018, for the first time, globally acclaimed Davido emotionally received his BET Best International Act Award live on stage during the global broadcast of the show with South Africa’s Sjava in traditional Zulu regalia receiving his Best New International Act at the live Red-Carpet Show.
Below is the complete list of nominees for the 2019 “BET AWARDS”:
Best International Act
AKA (SOUTH AFRICA)
AYA NAKAMURA (FRANCE)
BURNA BOY (NIGERIA)
DAVE (UK)
DOSSEH (FRANCE)
GIGGS (UK)
EAZI (NIGERIA)
Best New International Act – (Fan Voted Category)
HEADIE ONE (UK)
JOKAIR (FRANCE)
NESLY (FRANCE)
OCTAVIAN (UK)
SHO MADJODZI (SOUTH AFRICA)
TENIOLA APATA (NIGERIA)
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
BEYONCÉ
ELLA MAI
H.E.R.
SOLANGE
SZA
TEYANA TAYLOR
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
ANDERSON .PAAK
BRUNO MARS
CHILDISH GAMBINO
CHRIS BROWN
JOHN LEGEND
KHALID
Best Group
CHLOE X HALLE
CITY GIRLS
LIL BABY & GUNNA
MIGOS
THE CARTERS
Best Collaboration
21 SAVAGE FT. J. COLE: A LOT
CARDI B & BRUNO MARS: PLEASE ME
CARDI B FT. BAD BUNNY & J BALVIN: I LIKE IT
H.E.R. FT. BRYSON TILLER: COULD’VE BEEN
TRAVIS SCOTT FT. DRAKE: SICKO MODE
TYGA FT. OFFSET: TASTE
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
21 SAVAGE
DRAKE
COLE
MEEK MILL
NIPSEY HUSSLE
TRAVIS SCOTT
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
CARDI B
KASH DOLL
LIZZO
MEGAN THEE STALLION
NICKI MINAJ
REMY MA
Video of the Year
21 SAVAGE: A LOT FT. J. COLE
CARDI B: MONEY
CARDI B & BRUNO MARS: PLEASE ME
CHILDISH GAMBINO: THIS IS AMERICA
DRAKE: NICE FOR WHAT
THE CARTERS: APES**T
Video Director of the Year
BENNY BOOM
COLIN TILLEY
DAVE MEYERS
HYPE WILLIAMS
KARENA EVANS
Best New Artist
BLUEFACE
CITY GIRLS
JUICE WRLD
LIL BABY
QUEEN NAIJA
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
ERICA CAMPBELL FT. WARRYN CAMPBELL ALL OF MY LIFE
FRED HAMMOND TELL ME WHERE IT HURTS
KIRK FRANKLIN LOVE THEORY
SNOOP DOGG FT. RANCE ALLEN BLESSING ME AGAIN
TORI KELLY FT. KIRK FRANKLIN NEVER ALONE
Best Actress
ISSA RAE
REGINA HALL
REGINA KING
TARAJI P. HENSON
TIFFANY HADDISH
VIOLA DAVIS
Best Actor
ANTHONY ANDERSON
CHADWICK BOSEMAN
DENZEL WASHINGTON
MAHERSHALA ALI
MICHAEL B. JORDAN
OMARI HARDWICK
YoungStars Award
CALEB MCLAUGHLIN
LYRIC ROSS
MARSAI MARTIN
MICHAEL RAINEY JR.
MILES BROWN
Best Movie
BLACKKKLANSMAN
CREED 2
IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK
SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE
THE HATE U GIVE
Sportswoman of the Year
ALLYSON FELIX
CANDACE PARKER
NAOMI OSAKA
SERENA WILLIAMS
SIMONE BILES
Sportsman of the Year
KEVIN DURANT
LEBRON JAMES
ODELL BECKHAM JR.
STEPHEN CURRY
TIGER WOODS
Album of the Year
ASTROWORLD TRAVIS SCOTT
CHAMPIONSHIPS MEEK MILL
ELLA MAI ELLA MAI
EVERYTHING IS LOVE THE CARTERS
INVASION OF PRIVACY CARDI B
2019 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award
CARDI B, BAD BUNNY & J BALVIN I LIKE IT
CHILDISH GAMBINO THIS IS AMERICA
DRAKE IN MY FEELINGS
ELLA MAI TRIP
COLE MIDDLE CHILD
TRAVIS SCOTT FT. DRAKE SICKO MODE
BET Her Award
ALICIA KEYS RAISE A MAN
CIARA LEVEL UP
H.E.R. HARD PLACE
JANELLE MONÁE PYNK
QUEEN NAIJA MAMA’S HAND
TEYANA TAYLOR ROSE IN HARLEM
