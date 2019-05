Massimiliano Allegri will not coach Serie A giants Juventus next season, the club said on Friday.

“Massimiliano Allegri will not be on the Juventus bench for the 2019/2020 season,” the club said in a statement.

Juventus have already wrapped up their eighth consecutive title, and Allegri’s fifth in as many years since replacing Antonio Conte in 2014.

