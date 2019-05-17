The police on Friday arraigned two farmers in a Magistrates’ Court in Minna, for allegedly belonging to a gang of thieves.

The police charged Saidu Haruna and Abubakar Mohammed, with two counts of criminal conspiracy and belonging to a gang of thieves, contrary to sections 97 and 306 of the Penal Code law.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Aliyu Yakubu, told the court that the accused persons were arrested on April 4, following credible information that they belonged to a four-man armed robbery syndicate.

Yakubu said that the syndicate was terrorised innocent citizens along the Agaie to Etsugaie road in Niger State and robbing them of their valuables.

When the charges were read to them, they pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor thereafter prayed the court for adjournment to enable police complete investigation,

Magistrate Deborah Solomon admitted the defendants to bail in the in the sum of N100,000 each with one surety in like sum.

Solomon adjourned the matter until May 20 for further mention.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

