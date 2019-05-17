The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday secured the conviction and sentencing of 18 illegal oil dealers before Justice Rilwan Aikawa of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The convicts are: Ayeni John, Emmanuel Tosu, Emopin Monein, Malade Aiyetimiyi, Odroja Ojune, Ikedehinbu Idowu, Abogun Ota, Elamah Augustine, Olarotimi Elikanah and ThankGod Benjami.

Others are: Abbas Friday, Victor Goldsmith, Gbenga Thomas, Ibane Austine, Idowu Surprise, Asemia Thomas, Agbayoh Lawrence, Salihu Malik and Ayetiniyi Ademola.

They were re-arraigned today on a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, dealing in and storing of unlicensed Automotive Gas Oil, AGO.

The suspects were arrested with two fibre boats laden with petroleum products from a hijacked vessel, MT MAMA ELIZABETH, by the Nigerian Navy on August 30, 2018 in Lagos and some parts of Ondo and handed over to the Commission for further investigation and prosecution.

They were alleged to have conspired among themselves to deal in about 21,840 litres of Automotive Gas Oil without appropriate licence.

At the point of arrest, N3, 500,000, which was suspected to be proceeds from the sales of the illegally acquired products, was found on one of the convicts.

