A 42-year-old woman, Esther Olajide, who allegedly stole handsets worth N202, 000, on Thursday appeared in a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State.

The police charged Olajide, whose address was not stated, on two counts of stealing and breach of the peace.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to both counts.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the prosecutor, ASP Clement Okoimose, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on May 12, at 2:22p.m. at French Language Village, Badagry.

Okoimose said that the defendant stole one iPhone six valued at N80,000 and a Tecno WX3P worth N72,000 which belonged to the complainant, Mr Chukwuka Yunaya.

“She also stole another Tecno phone valued at N50,000 from one Esther Efebumyi.

“All the properties worth N202,000.

“The defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of the peace by pretending to be looking for someone and stranded,” he added.

He said that the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 285 and 166 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Patrick Adekomaiya, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adekomaiya adjourned the case until June 11, for hearing.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

