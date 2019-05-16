African football legends both in Nigeria and abroad will on Saturday, May 18, storm the Agege Stadium in Lagos to feature in the testimonial match organised to honour the outgoing Governor of the Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode.

Among the stars that have confirmed their participation for the one day event include The President of Liberian and former World Footballer award winner, George Weah, Cameroonian Samuel Eto’o, Ivorian Didier Drogba, Yaya Toure also from Cote d’Ivoire, Diomansy Kamara, Peterside Idah, Geremi Njitap, Michael Essien, Lomana Lua-Lua, Samuel Eto, Didier Zokora, Kader Keita, Richard Kingston, Christian Karembu, El- Hadji Diouf.

Others include Peter Rufai, Finidi George, Mutiu Adepoju, Samson Siasia, Augustine Eguavoen, Joseph Yobo, Ike Shorunmu, Kanu Nwankwo, Austin Jay- Jay Okocha, Daniel Amokachi, Emmanuel Amunike, Phillip Shuaibu (Deputy Governor, Edo State), Taribo West, Victor Ezeji, Tijani Babangida, Emma Okocha, Ifeanyi Udeze, Uche Okechukwu and Garba Lawal.

In a statement on Thursday signed by the Chairman, Lagos State Sports Commission, Dr. Kweku Tandoh, the event tagged ‘Match for Ambode’, is being organised to honour Governor Ambode for his laudable contribution to sports development in Lagos since he assumed office in 2015.

He said the organisers, a group of ex-internationals led by Waidi Akanni have promised to put up a memorable event, adding that all the African football legends who come for the match will have a taste of good hospitality of the government and people of Lagos State.

Tandoh added that the testimonial match would be spiced up with music from a-list artistes including Wizkid, Small Doctor amongst many others.

He also assured that adequate security before, during and after the event which starts by 10am on Saturday have been firmed up.

