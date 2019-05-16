By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Singer, Daddy Showkey has pleaded with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to release musician, Naira Marley who is still in the commission’s detention.

Marley is being detained for allegedly being involved in internet fraud.

Daddy Showkey, on his Instagram page begged EFCC to release the young lad.

He asked the commission to temper justice with mercy, saying “This is just a young man growing up. Let’s not use his mistakes to spoil his career; we all went through so many things growing up….we can use him as a spoke man to young people against crime. @officialefcc may be he will learn with this.”

Daddy Showkey now spoke in pidgin English in a video on his page:

“A lot of una dey call me because of Naira Marley; una dey say I no put mouth for Naira Marley matter, me I no go put mouth for when small pikin dey insult im elders… pikin no go bad and you say make dem kill am. U go find a way to save am, me I grow up for street, I do a lot of things for my life. I no go say make my pikin put hand for bad things. I dey beg EFCC, make them temper justice with mercy, make them support am, make he take this one learn lesson, maybe na de tin wey im dey smoke dey worry im head.”

