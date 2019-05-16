Content creator and former Big Brother Naija housemate – Uriel Oputa is excited for how far her mother has come as she turns 66.

The food lover and entrepreneur penned sweet words for her mum and shared lovely pictures of them:

I loved you from The moment I saw you

Your smell, your voice .

I loved you when I knew nothing.

But you taught me all.

I love you The Old you and Now the New you.

I love the smell of your skin.

I love your Grey hair.

I love to watch you sleep.

Grateful everytime you wake up.

I love Your perfect teeth it makes your smile so sweet.

I love to hold your wrinkly hands.

I loved your food although now I’m your cook..

I love how you taught me to pray.

I PRAY God blesses you.

I love the FACT I know I would be a Good mother.

I learnt from you.

I love you because you are a survivor.

I love your strength.

I love You as my mother and now my Child.

Most of all I love your SOUL .

Momere as we call you ..I LOVE YOU

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MUM

