Immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has reacted to the sack of 2,000 workers recruited by him before leaving office by Governor Kayode Fayemi, describing his action as wicked and political vendetta.

Fayemi had on Thursday sacked over 2,000 workers hurriedly recruited by Fayose after his victory at the poll and shortly before handover.

Reacting to this development, Fayose, through his Media Aide, Lere Olayinka described the development as act of wickedness and extreme degree of political vendetta.

According to him, Fayemi had only succeeded in writing his name in the history books of Ekiti as one who inflicted pains and sorrow on the people.

“Fayemi has only demonstrated the wickedness in his heart by sacking Ekiti sons and daughters who were duly employed by the state government.

“It will be on record that the PDP government of Ayodele Fayose gave jobs to over 2,000 unemployed youths in Ekiti while the APC government of Kayode Fayemi sacked them,” a statement issued by Olayinka said.

The statement added that whoever applauded this show of wickedness would be reminded in future when actions of Fayemi would also be reviewed.

“As for those sons and daughters of Ekiti who have now become victims of Fayemi’s wickedness and political vendetta, they should place their hope in God and enforce their rights to seek redress in the court of law”, the statement said.

