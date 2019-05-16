Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday presided over the extended meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The FEC meeting, which commenced at about 4.05p.m, was being attended by Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and the Head of Service, Mrs Wilfred Ita-Oyo.

Others at the council meeting included the National Security Adviser, retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno, cabinet ministers and some presidential aides.

The meeting is scheduled to deliberate on no fewer than 35 memos from Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Among those expected to make presentations during today’s meeting included the Federal Ministries of Interior; Finance; Science and Technology and Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) as well as the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission.

Buhari, who departed for Saudi Arabia on Thursday to perform the lesser hajj, had on May 15 presided over the Wednesday’s meeting of the council.

The presidential aircraft conveying the president and members of his entourage, which took-off at the presidential wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja, at about 11.00a.m, landed at Prince Muhammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport Madinah, Saudi Arabia at about 5.43p.m (local time).

The president is expected to return to Abuja on May 21.

