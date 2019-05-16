A 29-year-old man, Oluwaseyi Igboroodowo, who allegedly impersonated a staff of United Nations and stole a parcel worth N175,000, on Thursday appeared before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Igboroodowo, whose address was not provided, is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, impersonation and stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

NAN reported the Prosecutor, Insp. Abayomi Abbass, as telling the court that the defendant committed the offences with some other persons still at large in April at 1:40p.m, at No.18, Alfred Rewane Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Abbass said the defendant presented himself as a staff of the United Nations and defrauded the complainant, Mrs Patty Powell, of a parcel containing Motorola Phone and 12 pieces of chocolates.

According to prosecutor, the offences contravened Sections 287, 380 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 287 stipulates three years jail term, while Section 411 provides two years imprisonment for offenders.

The Magistrate, Mrs T.B. Are, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until June 4 for mention.

