Late goals from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Joaquin Correa guided Lazio to a 2-0 victory over Atalanta as the Romans lifted the Coppa Italia for the seventh time on Wednesday.

Serb Milinkovic-Savic came on after 79 minutes at the Stadio Olimpico and headed home the opener three minutes later, before Correa sealed victory in the closing seconds of the match.

The victory books Lazio a ticket to next season’s Europa League.

