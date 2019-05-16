By Jennifer Okundia

Coming after several women were arrested and raped by policemen in Abuja, actor and comic act popularly known as Okonlagos, released a video, stating that the incident should be seen as rape and theft.

Okon also said commercial sex workers don’t have dignity and pride, that he was seeing the whole case from a different perspective. Check it out…

This did not go down well with actress and film producer Lala Akindoju. She stated that there is nothing funny about rape and that Okonlagos was making light, the issue.

Oga please don’t try and explain yourself out of this. Why didn’t you make a joke about their customers or the men who patronize them. But it’s always so easy to make jokes about the women. Also the fact that a person is a commercial sex worker doesn’t mean they’re don’t have human rights!!! Only in Nigeria sha! Only in Nigeria!!!!

I am very angry and disappointed this morning. It is only in Nigeria that entertainers and comedians make jokes about rape and disabilities and still get to justify what is obviously wrong.

Mr Imeh Bishop sir, your video was inappropriate and wrong. You don’t make jokes about anything that has to do with rape especially when human beings and the violation of human rights are involved. Women were packed in their numbers and were raped repeatedly with policemen using pure water sachets as condoms and you think there’s a joke there???

You can’t suddenly turn this into ‘condemning commercial sex workers ‘ as it is shameful enough that our country punishes only the women and not the men who patronize them. It is also shameful that our country doesn’t care about human rights. Even if a person is a ‘criminal’ according to the Nigerian constitution, does that mean they have no rights????

What is bad is bad, that video was bad. The end!

Okonlagos releases another video, saying he stands by what he said:

It’s terrible when we give a dog a bad name in order to hang it. Who justifies rape? Obviously not me. I think lots of people have problems with hearing and comprehension. Listen well again to the video I made. I never defended the animals that raped the girls. I only tried to open up another perspective to the crime they committed and that is robbery which attracts in most cases, instant death penalty by jungle justice while also condemning commercial sex hawking! Hear, Listen, Understand or shut up!!!

