The Rotary Club of Lagos Island (RCLI), SAKHI arm, on Wednesday distributed 400 sanitary pads to female students of two public secondary schools in the area, tasking them on maintaining good menstrual hygiene.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mrs Ashvini Nagarkar, Project Chairperson for SAKHI arm of the Rotary Club, supervised the distribution to students of Kuramo College and Victoria Island Secondary Schools.

She said the distribution of pads and sensitisation exercise was important for the psychological, emotional and physical well being of the female students.

Nagarkar, who disclosed that the word “SAKHI” in Indian language means ‘companion’, said the target beneficiaries were the less-privileged female students in public schools who could not afford to buy sanitary pads during menstrual flow.

“This is our own little way of giving back to the society. Our major target is the public school where we can find female children who actually need this kind of help.

“This will continue every month because we know that these pads are needed every month to ensure that the female children do not get used to using ridiculous materials during menstrual flow,” she said.

