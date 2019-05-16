A Zimbabwean man from Marange in Manicaland is on the run after beating his wife to death with a log after he saw her talking to another man.

The police have since launched a manhunt for his arrest.

New Zimbabwe reports that Oliver Mutafi of Murahwa village under Chief Marange arrived home at around 2100 hours to discover that his wife was not at home.

After inquiring of her whereabouts from his daughter who professed ignorance, Mutafi went outside and started looking for her.

Mutafi was reported to have spotted his wife speaking to another man after he had walked for almost half a kilometre. Upon seeing Mutafi, the other man was reported to have vanished into the darkness leaving the wife to face her jealous husband’s wrath.

Mutafi, who was suspicious of the encounter, was said to have used a log to beat up his wife. The beating was so severe that she later succumbed to injuries sustained during the assault. After discovering that his wife was no longer breathing, Mutafi fled from the scene and has not been seen since.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Tavhiringwa Kakohwa told New Zimbabwe, “As police, we are appealing to members of the public who might have information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect to report to any nearest police station…If people have disputes, they should approach elders or counsellors in their community for recourse.”

