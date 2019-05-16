Nigerian comedian and businessman Igodye revealed that due to overwhelming bills, African men can not be romantic to their partners.

The comic act urged women to be supportive, submissive and to also give their husbands peace at home instead of nagging.

He wrote:

How can an African man with these kind of loads be romantic like an American man?* *● Children school fees* *● house rents* *● Electricity bills* *● Medical bills* *● Generator fuel & repairs* *● Car fuel and repairs* *● Feeding of family* *● Clothes for children* *● Sallah or Christmas and New year bills* *● Furniture & House maintenance* *● In-laws wahala/demand* *● His own aged parents* *● His siblings most times* *● His wife’s demands* *● Vigilante bills* *● Erecting Building* *● Religious demands* *● Family social bills* *● Electronics bills* *● Recharge cards* *● Extended family bills* *● Community demands* *On top of the above, he also faces:* *● Wife stress* *● Boss stress at work* *● Police stress on the way* *● Area boys stress* *● Kidnappers fear* *● Friends stress* *● Economy stress* *● Fear of job loss* *● Unemployment pains* *● Armed Robbery stress* *● Children misbehaviour* *● Neighbours stress* *● Bank loan payment stress* *● Enemies stress* *● Demonic attack stress* *● Sex stress* *..and so on! OMG!!* *Are these reasons not enough for all African Wives to understand and give their husbands peace at home?* *Are men not trying? How can an African man with these kind of loads be romantic like an American man?*

*Women, please give your husband’s peace at home. Encourage your husbands.* *Stop being sarcastic to them. Except if you like to join the widows club early! Note:*

*That club is not funny. Ask members. Help your husband. Contribute to the family. Be a helper. Be submissive. Stop nagging.* *Build your home and marriage. It is not greener outside there. Don’t be deceived!!*

*Help your partner to live longer like you.

