The Family of Rev. William Okoye, the General Overseer of All Christians Fellowship Mission, says his wife, Evangelist Helen Okoye, will be buried on June 28.

Okoye, a former Aso Rock Chapel Chaplain, to two former Nigerian Presidents, Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, made the announcement in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Evangelist Okoye passed on in the early hours of Thursday May 2, at the National Hospital, Abuja at age 63 after a brief illness.

According to the family, the burial ceremonies will commence with the Lying-in-State at the Cathedral of Compassion, All Christians Fellowship Mission, Maitama, Abuja on Sunday, June 23.

“The Lying-in-State will commence from 2 p.m to 4 p.m and will be followed with a Service of Songs from 4 p.m to 7 p.m at the same venue.

“The body will then depart to Anambra were activities will continue with a Service of Songs at St. Peters Anglican Church field, Agulu on Thursday, June 27 from 4 p.m to 6 p.m.

“The funeral service holds at St. Peters Anglican Church field in Agulu on Friday, June 28 from 9 a.m to 11 a.m.

“The interment follows immediately after the church service at Rev. William Okoye’s Compound at Amatutu Village, Agulu.

“To round off the burial, there will be an Outing/Thanksgiving Service on Sunday, June 30, at the Agulu Town Hall at 9 a.m.,” the family said.

