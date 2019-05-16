Rep. Aminu Shagari (PDP-Sokoto) on Thursday said he has reduced the number of witnesses he intends to call from 95 to 46, during the hearing of his petition against the victory of the APC in the Shagari/Yabo Federal Constituency.

Shagari, who is a son of late President Shehu Shagari, is challenging the election of Alhaji Abubakar Umar-Yabo before the Sokoto State Election Petition Tribunal.

Shagari approached the tribunal, challenging the return of Umar-Yabo, on the grounds that the APC candidate did not score the highest number of lawful votes cast at the polls.

He also alleged that the election was marred by electoral irregularities not in compliance with Electoral ACT ( 2010 as Amended).

Counsel to Shagari and the PDP, Mr Kelechi Ogbonna, who held brief for Mahmud Magaji, SAN, told the court that the number of witnesses had been reduced from 95 to 49.

Also, Counsel to Umar-Yabo and the APC, Mr Bashir Jodi and Abdulhamid Zubair, said they intend to call one witness each.

Mr Abdulkarim Ibrahim, Counsel to INEC said that the commission would rely on the witness testimony of two people.

The Tribunal Chairman, Justice Peter Akhihiero, ordered all parties to file their issues for determination on Friday, for continuation of pre-hearing.

