Street king and musician Daddy Showkey has waded into Naira Marley’s arrest by EFCC, on alleged involvement in internet fraud.

The singer has begged the Economic and financial crimes commission to temper justice with mercy and make his case an example to others by showing him kindness.

The ”Am I A Yahoo Boy” crooner was arrested last week Thursday alongside his colleague Zlatan Ibile who was picked up Friday and has now regained freedom.

Naira Marley is yet to be released.

Daddy Showkey wrote:

Temper justice with mercy. This is just a young man growing up.lets not use his mistakes to spoil his career we all went through so many things growing up….we can use him as a spoke man to young people against crime @officialefcc may be he will learn with this #showdonshow #daddyshowkey #lionclan #asalamamovement #ajegunletotheworld #positionurself

