Olakunle Churchill, the estrange husband of controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has replied the actress over allegation that he could only last 40 seconds in a woman.

Churchill, who had been silence all through the period Tonto Dikeh was ranting and pouring insult on him, opened up, saying it was all a lie, as he is a tireless machine during marathon sex with a woman.

One of Churchill’s followers had commented on one of his posts, saying “40 sec makes one..”

Churchill responded by saying that he was never a ’40 second man’ as claimed by Dikeh, saying that people should not be deceived as one could not undermine an ex-military boy.

He wrote: “Of course not, don’t be deceived. you cannot undermine an ex military boy… I am a tireless machine during marathon.”

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

