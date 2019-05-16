By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, the General Overseer, Omega Power Ministry, OPM, worldwide has taken his evangelism a notch higher when he baptised 38 repented former sex workers converted on the streets of Port Harcourt.

In his bid to clear the streets of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, off the menace of sex slavery and prostitution, Chinyere said he has the mandate to reach out and bring the prostitutes to Christ.

To achieve this divine commission, she has undertaken personal evangelism to the streets and brothels where the prostitutes ply their trade and take the gospel to them.

So far, the divine project has been largely successful as hitherto lost souls were being harvested.

Performing the ceremony at the church headquarters on Saturday, May 12, the servant of God reiterated the huge cost of rehabilitating the whole converts by providing free accommodation, free clothing, feeding and provision of shops, stocked with wares and commodities to assist the new converts to begin a new life as enormous.

The new converts who were re-christened by the G.O as the daughters of Doctor Jesus, were seen in high spirit while going to be baptized.

Some of them who spoke under conditions of anonymity said their baptism signaled a turning point in their lives, a new beginning and a total commitment to serving God with the whole of their lives.

Some of them who came out from the pool of water burst into tears as they recalled their past wrongful life.

