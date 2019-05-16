Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta

The council of traditional chiefs in Ota-Awori , Ogun State, has accused the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo and the Olowu of Owu, Oba Adegboyega Dosunmu of a sinister plot to impose traditional rulers on them.

The Awori chiefs described the imposition as an act against the culture of the Aworis.

The chiefs led by High Chief Seriki of Ota , Chief Olanrewaju Bashorun disclosed this at a press briefing held at the NUJ Secretariat, Iwe Iroyin, Okelewo, Abeokuta, the State capital.

Bashorun said the Obas and Baales which the aboved mentioned paramount rulers wanted to impose in communities in Ota were not from Ota and therefore, cannot rule the people.

He declared that the Olota of Ota, Oba Abdulkabir Obalanlege is the only traditional authority who has the sole right to install traditional leaders in Awori land and not the Olowu or Alake.

According to him, it is enshrined in the tradition of the ancient land that the Olota of Ota is the only prescribed traditional authority who has the sole right to install traditional rulers in Aworiland.

”The alleged intervention of the duo of Alake and Olowu is a complete shift from the norm as it is against the established norm of the land. The intervention is not commonsensical but an injustice on the land and its people”.

The Chiefs also lamented that the men being imposed on them by the Obas in question were not biological sons of the land as their ancestors could not be traced to Aworiland.

His words: ”We are surprised to hear from credible sources that certain elements are bent on foisting some people without traceable history within Awori land, as Obas and Baales in some Awori towns. Ordinarily we would have ignored this as another way of causing disaffection and mischief against the government of the day and our good people.

”Senator Ibikunle Amosun, FCA, CON, has been a friend of the Awori people and a good leader without any baggage of bias and injustice.

”We are therefore surprised that at the twilight of his administration, some people opposed to peace and probably envious of our relationship are raising issues that could tamper with the tremendous goodwill he enjoys with the people of Ota and Aworiland in general, we believe he will not fall into their scheme.

“We have been told that against conscience, common sense and justice that some new obas, whose ancestors were not biologically, historically and circumstantially linked with the Aworis nor had any affiliation with kinship institution, would be installed before the end of the month.

”Any such action or endeavour without the consent of the Olota of Ota is an exercise in futility and would be resisted with every legitimate means available to us.

”Any further move to forcefully install any oba in any community in Aworiland will therefore amount to the denigration of the sacred institution that has endured for over 500 years without recourse to the traditional ruler. The first Olota was installed in 1621. It is sad that the already marginalised Awori people’s will is being tested this way. We cannot fold our arms to any subjugation,” he stated.

The chiefs called on the State Government to stop whoever is poised to foment trouble in the name of installing non Aworis as Obas in Aworiland.

”It is our belief that Governor Amosun is a man of peace and may not be aware of this sad development.

”We hereby call on him to speedily convene a security council meeting to nip in the bud the activities of these merchants of discord in our communities and prevent such illegal installations from taking place,” the chiefs concluded.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

