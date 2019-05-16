The Commissioner of Police in Anambra, Mr Mustapha Dandaura, on Thursday paid a familiarisation visit to the Obi of Onitsha, His Royal Majesty Igwe Alfred Achebe, at his place.

Dandaura, who was recently deployed to Anambra, sought the blessings Achebe to enable the command succeed in providing safety and security in the state.

He further briefed the Igwe on the essence of “Operation Puff Adder” recently launched in Onitsha and appealed for greater partnership with the traditional institutions in line with the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Abubakar Adamu’s action plan.

Dandaura added that the recently launched operation Puff Adder was in line with the implemention of community based policing and the ongoing fight against cultism.

He noted that cultism was a major social problem presently bedevilling not only Anambra but other states which must be tackled headlong.

Responding, Achebe welcomed Dandaura and his team and promised to assist the Command towards maintaining peace in the state.

He also commended the efforts of police in the state for their efforts in fighting crimes and the manace of cultism.

Achebe assured Dandaura of his maximum support and that of community leaders toward fighting crime in the Anambra.

The CP also visited HRM Obi Gibson Nwosu of Awka in his palace in Awka

He also solicited his cooperation towards sustaining the relative peace in the state in line with the efforts of Gov. Willie Obiano of the state.

Nwosu said he was happy with the achievements of the Commissioner of Police, especially the arrest of the two key suspects involved in the recent murder of late Chief Frank Anthony Igboka.

He assured the CP of his maximum support towards sustaining the relative peace in the state.

