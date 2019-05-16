Nigerian actor, Uche Maduagwu says Tonto Dikeh’s prayer to Jesus for a new pair of breasts for her birthday is demonic and that God does not answer demonic prayers.

Tonto had asked Jesus for a new pair of boobs for her birthday coming up in June.

Maduagwu took to his Instagram page on Wednesday to denounce Tonto’s demand.

He wrote: “Tontolet, stop asking help from Jesus for new boobs, when the one he gave you is perfect, he is a miracle worker, not an artificial breast giver. There is no type of prayer someone will not hear again in Nollywood, please is Christianity now a Comedy show?

“Tonto other mothers are asking Jesus to help them get more wisdom to train their children in the way of God, forgiveness, to make peace with their ex, and strength to minister salvation and help to humanity as their birthday wish, you that claim to be a “radical for Jesus actress” is allegedly asking Jesus to help you acquire a brand new breast. Let us fear this God oh, sometimes over familiarity with God is bad. Tonto in 1 Corinthians 6:19, the Holy bible says ” What? Know ye not that your body is the temple of the Holy Ghost which is in you, which ye have of God, and ye are not your own? Tonto, sorry Ma, Jesus can not answer that your prayer, why can’t you be contented with the perfect boobs God gave you?”

In another post, he wrote: “Tonto God does not answer demonic prayers, getting a new pair of breast is demonic.. In Romans 6:12, God said “Let not sin therefore reign in your mortal body, that ye should obey it in the lusts thereof”. Tonto an artificial boobs, whether for fashion or beauty is a sin and shouldn’t be allowed on your body as a Christian.

“Tonto What is it? Even if you don’t have respect for your boobs, can’t you respect the Almighty God that created it on you because its perfect? If you want to join the world, feel free, stop confusing our teenage girls with your hot and cold Christian status, before we know it now, new born again sisters in our churches will start using taxi to order for new pair of boobs in Naija. Tonto, stop making Jesus angry, if there is anything you need to ask God for urgently, it should be a forgiving heart to stop insulting the father of your son on social media, that’s the only birthday wish Jesus will grant.”

