Chief Eziuche Ubani, the Commissioner for Works in Abia, has said that the $200m World Bank facility, being expected by the state government, will be judiciously utilised to construct 506 kilometers of roads and drainage system in different parts of the state.

Ubani said this on Wednesday in Umuahia, while speaking with newsmen on Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu’s second term development agenda on roads.

He said that the state would collaborate with the World Bank and Nigeria Erosion Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) to execute the two major projects.

He said: “We are going to do about 506 kilometers of roads around Abia to ensure that every part of the state is reached with the road construction plan of the state government.

“And with the World Bank, one can be assured that the money will not be diverted but utilised for the road project.”

Ubani also expressed confidence that the present administration would initiate measures during the next four years to permanently address the problem of flooding in Aba.

He said: “On Port Harcourt Road in Aba, we didn’t have a proper drainage system. We did what we have to do to provide drainage system from the beginning of the road to the end.

“Now a tunnel will be constructed from Uratta Road and Ngwa Road to Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway down to Aba River.

“In Umuocham Road, we will do an underground tunnel of about 40 meters deep through Ngwa Road to Aba River.

He said that at the end of the project, “flood water from Umuagbai, Obohia Roads and Ohanku Road will be emptying into the Aba River.”

Ubani further said that the projects would help to alleviate the sufferings of the people and boost economic activities in the state, when completed.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

