Some suspected ritualists at Ricoto village in Zuru Local Government Areas of Kebbi State have slaughtered a five-year-old girl, residents and the police have confirmed.

Mallam Sani Rikoto, a resident of the village who narrated the incident to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Birnin Kebbi, said the girl was asleep outside their compound with her parents and grandmother, when she was abducted and killed.

According to Rikoto, the grandmother woke up from sleep and raised the alarm the moment she noticed that the girl was missing.

“When the suspects heard the grandmother shouting the girl’s name repeatedly they dropped her and ran away, but they had already killed her,” he said.

He added that a team from the community launched an immediate search of the locality to apprehend the killers, but without success.

It was learnt that though the incident occurred about two weeks ago, till now, neither the police nor the villagers were able to trace the killers.

The Public Relations Officer in Kebbi, DSP Nafiu Abubakar, who confirmed the incident, said that investigation was ongoing on the matter.

