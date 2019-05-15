Sudan’s military and opposition leaders have agreed to a three-year transition period to a civilian government, local media reported on Wednesday.

The agreement, which will see the main opposition grouping, Declaration of Freedom and Change Forces (DFCF), get two-thirds of the seats on the interim transitional council, is expected to be signed on Wednesday.

“We pledge to fully complete the agreement about the transitional period in less than 24 hours,” a Military Negotiator, Yasser al-Atta told newsmen.

Al-Atta said that the remaining third of seats would go to other political parties.

However, the two sides have yet to agree to the formation of a “sovereign council,” the highest level of power, which would rule the country until elections.

There is still disagreement over the percentage the military and the civilian sides would take on that body.

Anti-government demonstrations began in Sudan in 2018 with protesters calling for long-time leader Omar al-Bashir to go.

The military stepped in April, launching a coup and arresting him.

However, protesters say the new military rulers are a continuation of al-Bashir’s former regime and have clamoured for more concessions and a transition to civilian government.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

