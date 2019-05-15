The Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions on Wednesday approved a second term for the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

The committee also dismissed allegations of stolen N500 billion at the CBN.

Chairman of the Committee, Rafiu Ibrahim, said the allegations were targeted at Emefiele down.

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari had last week nominated Emefiele for a second term.

During the screening, the committee expressed satisfaction over Emefiele’s first tenure at the CBN.

“I do not have any question for the Governor. I am overwhelmed. I wish you well and pray for you. May God continue to guide you.

“Now, we know the reason why there are some videos on social media because in Nigeria, once you are a good person, some people will always try to bring you down. We will expeditiously take a report to the chamber for consideration. You can take a bow,” Ibrahim said.

Kurfi Umaru, representing Katsina Central also commended the CBN governor for “a job well done.”

“Let me start by congratulating the governor for his second term and also congratulate you for your article presentation. I commend you for a job well done,” he said.

Philip Aduda from FCT said: “Mine is to wish you well and to pray to God almighty to grant you wisdom so that you can put the economy of this county on a pedestal of hope and prosperity. Congratulations.”

