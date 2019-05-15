A gospel minister with the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Michael Arowosaiye has committed suicide in Abuja.

It was gathered that he committed suicide because he had accommodation issue which led to depression.

A Facebook user, Godwin Cena David broke the sad news on his page.

It was learnt that Arowosaiye, who regularly performed at RCCG programmes, was said to have hung himself with his belt on Tuesday at Sunnyvale Estate, Lokogoma District, Abuja.

The deceased, who recently ministered during a youth praise event at the church, was believed to be depressed over certain personal issues.

The acting spokesman, Federal Capital Territory Police Command, ASP Gajere Danjuma, confirmed the incident to Punch.

