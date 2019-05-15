A gospel minister with the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Michael Arowosaiye has committed suicide in Abuja.
It was gathered that he committed suicide because he had accommodation issue which led to depression.
A Facebook user, Godwin Cena David broke the sad news on his page.
It was learnt that Arowosaiye, who regularly performed at RCCG programmes, was said to have hung himself with his belt on Tuesday at Sunnyvale Estate, Lokogoma District, Abuja.
The deceased, who recently ministered during a youth praise event at the church, was believed to be depressed over certain personal issues.
The acting spokesman, Federal Capital Territory Police Command, ASP Gajere Danjuma, confirmed the incident to Punch.
First, was the church aware of his challenge?
We’re there times that he asked for help and wasn’t granted?
The minister is dead you would have gotten this answers from him and speak with the church too.
If he’s a true minister of which I’m not in doubt of, he would have at least done something else not suicide..
Just imagine his outfits on all his pictures posted here and there..
He doesn’t look like one in need.
God will help US and to the pastors too, you invite ministers from other places and you pay them over 500 to 1,000,000 naira yet you can’t support your daily,ever present and dedicated song minister..
God will open our eyes to see and do the needful