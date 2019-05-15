Felix Ogbuke’s 85th minute goal against visiting Bendel Insurance FC of Benin, was enough for Rangers International FC of Enugu to consolidate its leadership position in the group A of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Super Four.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Rangers’ victory has confirmed its position as one of the top four teams with only two matches to go.

Speaking after the match, Rangers gaffer Olugbenga Ogunbote said that the match was difficult for them as their opponent was desperate to escape relegation.

He noted that Bendel Insurance came for victory with the way it made the game tight for them.

”Though, we missed lots of chances, Insurance really worked for the three points but thank God we have the day.

”Ogbuke is a super star and has shown that today by bailing the club from a difficult situation,” he said.

He said that with the earned three points, the club would now rest its injured players to see if they will be ready before the super six battle ahead.

