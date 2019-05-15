An Islamic scholar, Sheikh Haruna Mubi, has urged Muslims to use the period of Ramadan and intensify prayers towards ensuring the end of kidnappings and armed banditry in Nigeria.

Mubi spoke in Hausa on Wednesday while delivering the 2019 Ramadan lecture at the Aliyu Ibn Abu Tallib Jummat Mosque in Maitama, Abuja.

He said only prayers and genuine commitment from the security agencies would ensure lasting peace and security in Nigeria.

The Islamic scholar urged stakeholders to ensure massive youth empowerment as well as justice in the society.

According to him, Islam has always admonished Muslims not to discriminate against the less privileged persons in the society.

He, therefore, enjoined wealthy individuals among the Muslim Ummah to show gratitude to the Almighty God by assisting the needy in the society.

Mubi also advised Muslim faithful to use the period and rededicate themselves to promoting peace and unity among the diverse ethnic groups in Nigeria.

He said, Islam promotes unity, peace building and good neighborliness irrespective of one’s religion.

The Islamic scholar said that Muslims must purify their earnings as commanded by God, emphasising that everyone must account for his or her deeds on the day of judgment.

He cautioned the Muslim faithful not to engage in any act of fornication, which, he said, was against the teachings of Islam.

According to him, Ramadan provided special opportunity for Muslims to offer prayers and supplication to almighty God towards tackling the menace of insecurity in Nigeria.

