The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr Adedamola Kuti on Wednesday appealed to motorists to drive with caution around construction zones to avert gridlock and accidents on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Kuti, during a project monitoring tour of the highway, said that Section 1 of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway was the busiest road in Nigeria and Africa because of the huge traffic volume.

He said that the traffic volume usually got lighter after the Sagamu Interchange but that impatience of road users usually caused unnecessary congestion around the construction zones.

Speaking at the just completed section around Mountain of Fire Miracle Ministries, Kuti said: “We came around to explain to Nigerians the situation of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

“A couple of days ago up till Saturday work was ongoing here and it resulted in a very serious gridlock which is really uncalled for.”

He explained that a truck broke down and before traffic regulatory agencies could clear the break down, other vehicles driving against traffic caused an accident that compounded gridlock on the highway.

“In a construction zone people should not drive 120 kilometers an hour. If they drive 50 kilometers an hour as recommended in construction zones, we would not have any problems,” he said.

Kuti added that Section 1 of the highway, which is from Ojota in Lagos to the Sagamu Interchange in Ogun, was 40 per cent completed due to additional works to the project.

Kuti said that the Mountain of Fire section of the road had been completed and opened to traffic and appealed to motorists to be patient on all construction zones.

Mr Thomas Balzuweit, Regional Manager West, Julius Berger, said that the firm had an effective traffic management system that needed the cooperation of motorists to work.

He said that diversion signs and adequate warning signs were put on various locations that matter on site, adding that the strategy was constantly being reviewed for efficiency.

