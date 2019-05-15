Movie stars Ramsey Nouah and Monalisa Chinda Coker are picture perfect in a new post shared by Monalisa, celebrating how far her colleague has come.

She wrote:

I remember way back in 1996 (a year when most you were not even born😀), this dashing young man came to premier his first feature film “silent night” at the university of portharcourt (uniport arts theatre) #thecrab! It was such an exciting night for us all (aStar in our midst) And all through the years Ramsey has improved incredibly well in his craft! A directors delight! An Actor’s enamor (inspiration)! Well to cut a long story short I am here to serve you the hottest stew you can only imagine savoring in your dreams😂😂💯😘🏃‍♀️

Your Wednesday #paprika

God is soooooo good 💃💃💃

#ramsaynoah

#thespianstothecore

#thespians

#finewines

#stillgrinding

#setlife

#entrappedtheseries

Good morning lovelies 😘

