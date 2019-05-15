The Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa on Wednesday said that most cases of collapsed buildings in the state were preventable with collective efforts of all professionals.

Obasa disclosed this at a-Day Stakeholders’ Meeting on Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Regulations 2018, Building Control Regulations 2018 as well as the Urban and Regional Planning and Development Amendment Bill 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the public hearing was organised by the House Committee on Physical Planning and Urban Development headed by Mr Setonji David (APC-Badagry II).

The Speaker, who was represented by his deputy, Mr Wasiu Eshinlokun-Sanni said that the regulations and amendments would make the state better and end building collapses.

Obasa, who highlighted recent cases of building collapses where school children were victims, said that such tragedy could be prevented if every hand were on deck with enabling regulations.

“We appreciate your presence and we feel that the state and all of us would be better for it at the end of the day. On March 13th 2019 there was a building collapse in Ita Faaji and many pupils died.

“On 25th of March, 2019 another building collapsed in Kaakawa area of Lagos Island. All those stories that touch the heart are preventable if all of us do the right thing.

“I want to believe that these three regulations touch on aspects of constructing buildings. I believe that if all officers adhere strictly to all these, there would not be building collapse in Lagos Island or anywhere.

“We all have duties to protect the vulnerable children and adults that were affected by the building collapse. We should do all we can to protect our buildings. Your inputs matter in all regulations.’’

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

