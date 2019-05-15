A Kano High court presided over by Justice Nasiru Saminu has ordered Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje and Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi ll to maintain status quo in respect of the interim order issued against the governor on May 10.

Justice Saminu ordered all the parties in the suit to maintain the status quo, pending the hearing of motion on notice stressing that the appointment and installations were illegal,

The court also ruled that the order issued on May 10, restraining Kano state Government from appointing four new Emirates in the state, was still subsist, pending the determination of motion on notice.

The court had through the ex-parte application by the applicant, Rabiu Gwarzo restrained Ganduje and all other respondents in the case from appointing or recognising any purported emir under the Kano state Emirs Appointment And Disposition Amendment Law 2019, pending the hearing of motion on notice

Earlier, Counsel to the applicant, Abubakar Mahmud,SAN, informed the court that the respondents have not complied with the court order earlier issued.

He explained that the appointment and presentation of staff of office to the four new emirs were made on May 13 and May 14 after they were restrained on May 10.

Mahmud says obeying court order is the duty and obligations upon all respondents.

However in his response, counsel to Gov. Ganduje, the Commissioner For Justice, Mr Ibrahim Mukthar, said the purported appointment and recognition of four new Emirates were completed actions by the Governor and all respondents.

He argued that the processes of amending the Emirs Appointment Law, Gazette and Assented were all done before the restraining order was issued against the respondents.

The commissioner also argued that the court lacked legal power to reverse any completed action.

