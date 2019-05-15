Nigerian business woman and environmental ambassador for Lagos Omowunmi Akinnifesi says she’s not just beautiful alone, but her beauty came with brains.

The model also disclosed that she’s very hardworking, so if you do not know her personally, don’t assume you do. She wrote:

I work very hard. Not just a pretty face. If you know me, you know. If you don’t know me, don’t assume I’m just beautiful. I don’t play with work I don’t play when it comes to business.#Businesswoman #Hardworker #Beautyandbrains #Iworkhard #Godlywoman #Jesusbaby

