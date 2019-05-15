Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom on Wednesday sacked Mr Uduak Udo-Inyang, the state’s Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Sufficiency.

Dr Emmanuel Ukuwem, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) disclosed this in a statement in Uyo.

Ukuwem, however, did not disclose the reason for the sack.

“Prof. Nse Essien should immediately take over the functions of the former Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Sufficiency.

“Gov. Udom Emmanuel has relieved the Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Sufficiency, Mr Uduak Udo-Inyang of his duties with immediate effect,” he said.

Ekuwem said the governor thanked the former commissioner for his service and wished him good luck in his future endeavours.

