President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presided over the meeting of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting was being attended by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and the Head of Service, Mrs Wilfred Ita-Oyo.

Others at the council meeting included the Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari, National Security Adviser, retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno, cabinet ministers and some presidential aides.

It was reliably gathered that the meeting may continue to Thursday so as to enable the cabinet members treat all the pending memos as the council would hold its valedictory session on May 22.

The Wednesday meeting had so far treated memos from the Ministry of Budget and National Planning; office of the Head of Service and Ecological Fund Office as at the time of filing this report.

President Buhari had last Wednesday, May 8, presided over the longest meeting of the Federal Executive Council in the history of his administration.

The meeting, which was scheduled to deliberate on no fewer than 25 memos from Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), lasted for about 11 hours.

