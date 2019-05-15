Fast-rising Nigerian musician, Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael (aka Zlatan), has been freed while Afeez Fashola (aka Naira Marley) is still being detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The musicians and three others were released on Tuesday night. Premium Times reports.

Zlatan was released alongside his crew members, Tiamiu Abdulrahman Kayode, Adewunmi Adeyanju Moses and Abubakar Musa.

When contacted, EFCC spokesman, Tony Orilade, confirmed that the suspects were released on administrative bail.

“There is overwhelming evidence against Naira Marley; so we can’t afford to release him on administrative bail like Zlatan and the three others.

“That Zlatan has been released does not mean they have been discharged and acquitted. Naira Marley is still in our custody and will be charged to court soon and we will make the charges known in an official statement soon.”

It has also been reported that Davido facilitated Zlatan’s release by allegedly hiring a Senior Advocate of Nigeria who helped in securing the bail of the singer.

However a social media user called out Davido, stating that Olamide and Burna Boy were the ones who showed love to Zlatan and Naira Marley and that OBO never helped in any way.

Olamide and Burna Boy came out for Zlatan and Naira Marley not Davido. pic.twitter.com/cL5COr4kfu — Solomon 𝔉𝔒ℜ𝔇 (@AbiodunFord) May 15, 2019

