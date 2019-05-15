Afro-fusion star, Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy has announced his exit from social media permanently.

The ‘On The Low’ singer shared the news on Wednesday via his instagram page @burnaboygram, explaining that his page will only share information on music and upcoming shows henceforth.

He said, “I am leaving all social media platforms permanently. They are now strictly for my show dates and new music. My social media will now be in the full control of my management. Love and positivity to all.”

Although no official reason was given for this exit, it comes after fans called the singer out for using his platform to shade other artists over music deals and streaming.

Burna Boy has on several occasions used his social media handles to air controversial statements on trending issues.

In January, he accused Coachella of disrespecting him by writing his name in a small font on the Festival’s poster. He insisted on a change and called himself an ‘African Giant’.

Fans promptly called on him to apply caution and make good use of the global stage. Burna boy eventually performed at Coachella in April and began the ‘African Giant’ tour.

The singer remained relatively peaceful on social media until May when he expressed sadness over the excitement of Nigerian artists when they sign foreign deals.

He said, “You guys don’t know what you’re doing. I will forver be grateful to my manager/mother for making sure I will never be an “international” VICTIM.”

Fans were angry at the statement because it came at the wake of Tiwa Savage’s new deal with Universal Music Group. It was also described as hypocritical as Burna Boy once had a foreign music deal.

His most recent debacle involved DMW’s star Mayorkun. Burna Boy slammed his colleagues who boast about their music streaming numbers, arguing that it was not a reflection of talent.

Fans noted that his criticisms of other artists were getting harsher by the day and advised him to tone down to avoid destroying his reputation and relationships in the industry.

Musically, the ‘On the Low’ singer has dropped hefty, fan-favorite tunes in 2019 including ‘Dangote’ and ‘Killin Dem’ featuring Zlatan.

