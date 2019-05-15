Lanre Babalola

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday travel to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah (lesser pilgrimage) on the invitation of King Salman Bin Abdulaziz.

The Presidency in a statement on Wednesday revealed that President Buhari ”has accepted the invitation of King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, the ruler of Saudi Arabia & Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques,to perform the Umrah (lesser pilgrimage) in the Kingdom.

T”o this effect, the President, accompanied by close personal aides, will embark on the journey on Thursday, 16th May.

”He is expected back in the country on Tuesday, 21st May.”

Umrah is an optional but recommended pilgrimage to Makkah that can be made at any time of the year.

