Nigerian comedian Bovi took to social media to disclose why he has to act like a ”Mumu” in his marriage. The comic act said when his uncles used to act in same manner for their wives, he kept wondering why untill he got married.

He wrote:

#wcw. When I was young I used to marvel at my uncles and their mumuness for their wives. Now I understand! But so that those behind me don’t see I’m a mumu too, I have to act like a boss. Meet @krisasimonye the boss at home

