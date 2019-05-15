The Kebbi Government says it has trained more than 100 youths on beekeeping and wax farming in order to boost local economy.

The state Governor, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, made the disclosure during a meeting with 21 local government chairmen in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

“We have trained more than 100 people from different parts of the state on bee keeping and wax farming.

“We hope that more people will subsequently receive similar training after which kits, comprising modern techniques of bee farming will be distributed free to them,” he said.

Bagudu noted that Fulani cattle rearers, hunters and farmers are in the best position to embrace bee keeping in view of their knowledge about the behaviour of the insects.

The governor also told the chairmen to evolve ways of improving the economic status of their respective local government areas by empowering the youths to become self-reliant and shun drug addiction.

“Our state is blessed with numerous agricultural products which when harnessed will boost the economic fortunes of the state.

“You should work collectively to enhance their production and alert government on the presence of any cash crop that can be cultivated as revenue earner,” he added.

Bagudu directed the chairmen to ascertain the actual workforce in their areas in readiness for the payment of the new minimum wage as approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Chairman of Birnin Kebbi Local Government, Alhaji Muhammad Kardi, who spoke on behalf of other chairmen, expressed gratitude to the governor for his support.

“The support have facilitated development at the grassroots,” he added.

