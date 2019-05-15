The Transition Committee Chairman of Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State, Alhaji Mannir Muazu, has decried deteriorating security situation in the area, saying inhabitants were unsafe.

He told newsmen on Tuesday in Batsari that the level of insecurity in the area was compounding by the day in spite of presence of security personnel deployed to the area.

“We are facing insecurity challenges in the area; we are in difficult times,” Muazu said.

He urged the people to initiate ways of defending themselves from bandits attack.

He said that the call was necessary because the situation could affect farming as the bandits were threatening to attack farmers in the farmlands during the cropping season.

The chairman also called on the people to intensify prayers during the Ramadan fasting to seek Almighty Allah’s intervention.

In a related development, residents of the local government area staged a peaceful protest to draw government’s attention to the disturbing insecurity in the area.

The protesters carried placards with inscriptions which included “No security in Batsari” and “We want security in our area”.

One of them, Mrs Yado Musa, said that bandits attacked people and kidnapped women regularly.

“Women are more vulnerable; they go with women, rape them, after they regain freedom, their husbands divorce them.

“And, if a woman is in labour, particularly at night, there will be no health worker to attend to her, so, we are in difficult situation; we need urgent interventions,” she said.

Batsari is one of the nine local governments in Katsina State, sharing borders with Zamfara State that are facing insecurity problems.

