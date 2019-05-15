Following a foiled attack by bandits in Illo town area of Bagudu Local Government Area of Kebbi on Monday, Gov. Atiku Bagudu has urged residents to be security-conscious and vigilant.

Bagudu gave the advice on Wednesday in Birnin Kebbi at a meeting with 21 local government council chairmen.

He said that his administration was fully committed to the protection of lives and property of residents of the state.

“The recent attempt by some miscreants to create disharmony in Illo was immediately curtailed and those involved will be apprehended,” he said.

Bagudu advised the people to be security conscious and vigilant always.

“Farmers should not be deterred by the incident and should continue to till their farms in order to produce more food without fear of molestation,” he advised.

The governor praised the council chairmen for maintaining peace and tranquility in their areas and urged them to “Ensure that people observe their day to day life in an atmosphere of peace and harmony.”

In his remarks, Alh. Muhammad Kardi, Chairman, Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area (LGA) , said that the 21 council chairmen had been doing their best toward eliminating security threats in their areas.

“We have been committed to ensuring that this administration succeeds and delivers on its mandate,” he said.

It was earlier reported that bandits, riding on five motorcycles on Monday night (May 13) invaded Illo town in Bagudo LGA of the state.

The bandits were armed with machine guns and shot sporadically into the air forcing residents and the local vigilante to scamper for safety.

There were no injuries or lives lost during the shooting.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

