Arik Air, on Wednesday announced the arrival of one of its aircraft, which just returned from C-Check maintenance overseas.

The Communications Manager of the airline, Mr Ola Adebanji, disclosed the development in a statement issued in Lagos.

Adebanji explained that the aircraft, a Boeing 737-700 NG, touched down in Lagos Wednesday morning and it had since been deployed to service.

“The aircraft, which went through heavy maintenance at the Approved Maintenance Organisation (MRO) came back with fresh C-check, new exterior and interior fittings.

“It is the first of the four aircraft expected to return from maintenance this month, the other three are due to arrive between now and end of May,” he said.

Speaking on the latest development, Arik Air’s Chief Executive Officer, Capt, Roy Ilegbodu, said it was a customer focused airline and “the best interest of our passengers would always drive our decisions”.

“Some of our suspended routes will be reopened in the coming days as more of the aircraft on maintenance return from service,” he said.

Ilegbodu said the airline thanked its customers for their understanding during the period of the schedule adjustments.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

