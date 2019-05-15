The 18 Local Government Caretaker Chairmen of Ondo State have endorsed the second term bid of Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Akeredolu was sworn in as governor on Feb. 24, 2017.

Mr Augustine Oloruntogbe, the Chairman, Akoko South West Local Government Council, announced the endorsement at a news conference in Akure on Wednesday on behalf of his colleagues.

Oloruntogbe explained that they were impressed with the laudable projects being witnessed in the state, hence the decision to ensure Akeredolu’s continuity in government.

“We are here today to unanimously endorse him for second term because we are convinced that he will still be useful, even after eight years in office, to develop the landscape of Nigeria.

“We have gone round and have witnessed laudable projects like the Ondo Linyi Industrial Park and the deep sea port, among others.

“There are also roads and schools being constructed as part of turning round the economy of Ondo, so that our teeming youths will have access to job opportunities.

“No government has achieved half of what he has achieved in two years, there are records to prove this,” he said.

According to Oloruntogbe, the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state was barely N500 million, but Akeredolu’s administration raised it to over a billion naira monthly.

The chairman also urged citizens of the state to support the governor to enable the governor sustain the laudable projects.

