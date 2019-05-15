Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano ‎State on Wednesday presented N6 million cash gift to Zainab Aliyu and Ibrahim Abubakar, who were recently released from Saudi Arabia prison.

Ganduje announced the donation when Federal Government delegation officially presented Zainab Aliyu and Ibrahim Abubakar, to the governor at the Government House, Kano.

‎Ganduje said that Aliyu, who traveled for Lesser Hajj with her mother was arrested by Saudi Security Officials in December 2018, in a hotel in Madinah,” he said.

The governor said that the girl was accused of possessing a bag containing illicit drugs purportedly bearing a tag with her name.

He added that another passenger, Ibrahim Abubakar, unrelated to Aliyu, who also traveled on the same aircraft, was also arrested on the same day.‎

‎The governor, who announced the donation of N3 million gift to each of them commended President Muhammadu Buhari, for the timely intervention to save the lives of the two victims.

He also urged security agencies in Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, to redouble their efforts in curbing such crimes.‎

Earlier, the Chairman of Nigeria Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said that they were at the Government House, to officially hand over two indigenes of the state to the governor.‎

Dabiri-Erewa, who led led Federal Government delegation to Kano said that intervention by President Muhammadu Buhari, directing that all efforts be exerted to secure their release facilitated the expedited final resolution of the matter.‎

She explained that ‎investigations conducted by the Airport Authorities and National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Kano, discovered a drug cartel at the Kano International Airport, Kano, that specialises in planting illicit drugs on innocent travelers without their knowledge.‎

‎The chairperson then commended President Buhari for his efforts in securing the release of Aliyu and Abubakar.

Both Aliyu and Abubakar commended the Nigerian Government, Nigerian Consulate in Jeddah, Chairperson of Nigeria Diaspora Commission and Kano Government for their efforts.

